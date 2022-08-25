The British rock band, fronted by singer and musician Chris Martin, will be travelling to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, and back to our very own United Kingdom, as part of the Music of the Spheres world tour.

Following six back-to-back sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, Coldplay has announced a series of new tour dates across Europe, including three UK concerts.

The Music of the Spheres tour has just finished its run in London, with 90,000 people travelling to Wembley Stadium each night for six nights. Concert-goers also enjoyed opening acts Laura Mvula and London Grammar.

The band are currently making their way from Glasgow — they’re probably sitting on a FlixBus or waiting for their easyJet flight as we write this article — after performing two concerts in the Scottish city.

If you missed out on bagging Coldplay tickets for 2022, there’s no need to turn back the Clocks! You can see them right here in the UK next year. Here’s how.

When are Coldplay's new 2023 UK tour dates?

Don’t miss out on the chance to see Coldplay perform their biggest hits, like Viva La Vida, Yellow, and My Universe which features K-Pop band BTS, live – and if you’ve already witnessed Coldplay live in the flesh, don’t miss out on the chance to see them again.

Here is a full list of the UK dates and venues for 2023:

When do tickets for Coldplay's new 2023 UK tour dates go on sale?

Coldplay has confirmed a series of new dates for 2023 across the UK and Europe as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour. In the Twitter announcement, they teased "more shows to follow", too, so watch this space…

Tickets for the new 2023 concerts are on general sale today (Thursday 25th August), and they went live at 10am.

Was there a presale? Unfortunately not. So today is your moment.

