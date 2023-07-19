In true Christmas spirit, the variety show will be in aid of Comic Relief, and it promises to include live music, poetry, comedy, and live illustrations, as well as Christmas cracker jokes, letters to Santa, and a festive sing-along, by a stellar celebrity line-up.

Curtis, who is best known for his feel-good movies Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Yesterday, spoke to BBC News about the upcoming Christmas Actually performances, saying: “We hope it'll be a real chocolate box — or perhaps advent calendar — of delights. I remember I didn't always love the Christmas shows I took my children to, but I always took them to one. So we thought it would be fun to make a show for Christmas that really is fun for all the family. And then the idea of doing it also to raise money for Comic Relief made the idea irresistible."

The Vicar of Dibley writer continued: “We hope to cram a wealth of wonder into 90 noisy minutes. I suspect some members of the audience will go away with presents they weren't expecting; there'll definitely be some rowdy singing along and some unexpected famous people will pop up on the screens and even in person.”

Who is performing in Richard Curtis’ Christmas Actually?

Details of which stars will be performing in the variety show are currently wrapped as tightly as your parents wrap up your Christmas presents, but they should be announced in the coming months.

For now, though, let’s find out how you can buy Christmas Actually tickets.

Buy Christmas Actually tickets from £28.75 at Ticketmaster

When and where is Richard Curtis’ Christmas Actually?

Christmas Actually has a limited eight-performance run, with two shows at 3pm and 7:30pm on Friday 8th December, Saturday 9th December, and Sunday 10th December, and single shows at 7:30pm on Thursday 7th December and Monday 11th December 2023.

The Curtis-curated variety show will take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

The approximate run time is two hours, however, the show’s length can vary up to 20-minutes due to last-minute programme changes, intervals, and encores.

How to get tickets for Christmas Actually 2023 in London

If the variety show sounds like your cup of tea (or mug of mulled wine), let us sprinkle some festive cheer for all to hear and tell you how to snap-up tickets.

Tickets for Christmas Actually were released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 19th July), and as the shows will be performed from Thursday 7th December to Monday 11th December only. We can imagine tickets will sell quickly, so head over to the Ticketmaster site as quickly as you’re able to.

