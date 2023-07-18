How The Grinch Stole Christmas gets first-ever live concert in the UK
Get ready for your heart to grow three sizes because How The Grinch Stole Christmas is going on tour this December accompanied by a live orchestra. Here’s how you can get tickets to see this beloved classic on the big screen.
20 years ago, the phrase ‘live-action movie’ didn’t mean copious amounts of CGI with a handful of actors thrown in. No - back then it meant bright colours, real sets, and the lead actor getting covered in so much prosthetic make-up, they likened it to physical torture – which is exactly what we got in 2000’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
Based on the 1957 book by Dr. Seuss, this holiday classic follows the story of The Grinch, a mean green creature who decides to steal Christmas from the people of Whoville. But, thanks to the influence of young girl, Cindy Lou Who, the once small-hearted Grinch learns the true meaning of Christmas and changes for the better.
Starring Jim Carrey as the eponymous hero, the film is known for its uplifting message and quotable moments like "Am I just eating because I'm bored?” and “Help me... I’m feeling.” Plus, it famously saw Carrey undergo training with the CIA so he could cope with the Grinch’s green get-up.
Upon release, The Grinch spent four weeks as the number-one film in the US and grossed $345.8 million worldwide. It also became the second highest-grossing holiday film of all time and won three Oscars.
Now, this beloved film is getting a triumphant return this Christmas with a live concert tour of the UK. For the first time ever, the film will be shown on the big screen in London and Birmingham while a live orchestra performs the soundtrack on stage.
So whether you’re a Christmas-loving Who, or a cynical… well you know, you’re sure to love this experience. Here’s everything you need to know about how to see The Grinch live in concert.
When and where in the UK can you see The Grinch live in concert?
The Grinch’s first UK tour is as short and sweet as Cindy Lou Who with just two dates in London and Birmingham. Taking place at the start of December, the film will be competing with the other live concerts taking place this year, like Home Alone Live in Concert, Love Actually Live in Concert, The Holiday Live in Concert and The Muppet Christmas Carol Live in Concert.
Here are the dates and venues for the shows:
- 9th Dec 2023 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 10th Dec 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo
How much does it cost to see The Grinch live in concert?
Prices for the two concerts start at around £30 for a seat in the circle and go all the way up to £107 for a place in the stalls. No matter what however, you’re guaranteed to have a good view of the big screen and will easily be able to hear the sweet sounds of the orchestra.
How to get tickets to The Grinch live in concert
Tickets to see How The Grinch Stole Christmas are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Buy The Grinch live in concert tickets at Ticketmaster
