Starring Jim Carrey as the eponymous hero, the film is known for its uplifting message and quotable moments like "Am I just eating because I'm bored?” and “Help me... I’m feeling.” Plus, it famously saw Carrey undergo training with the CIA so he could cope with the Grinch’s green get-up.

Upon release, The Grinch spent four weeks as the number-one film in the US and grossed $345.8 million worldwide. It also became the second highest-grossing holiday film of all time and won three Oscars.

Now, this beloved film is getting a triumphant return this Christmas with a live concert tour of the UK. For the first time ever, the film will be shown on the big screen in London and Birmingham while a live orchestra performs the soundtrack on stage.

So whether you’re a Christmas-loving Who, or a cynical… well you know, you’re sure to love this experience. Here’s everything you need to know about how to see The Grinch live in concert.

When and where in the UK can you see The Grinch live in concert?

The Grinch’s first UK tour is as short and sweet as Cindy Lou Who with just two dates in London and Birmingham. Taking place at the start of December, the film will be competing with the other live concerts taking place this year, like Home Alone Live in Concert, Love Actually Live in Concert, The Holiday Live in Concert and The Muppet Christmas Carol Live in Concert.

Here are the dates and venues for the shows:

9 th Dec 2023 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

10th Dec 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo

How much does it cost to see The Grinch live in concert?

Prices for the two concerts start at around £30 for a seat in the circle and go all the way up to £107 for a place in the stalls. No matter what however, you’re guaranteed to have a good view of the big screen and will easily be able to hear the sweet sounds of the orchestra.

How to get tickets to The Grinch live in concert

Tickets to see How The Grinch Stole Christmas are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Buy The Grinch live in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

