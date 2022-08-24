The US rapper's 'Come Home the Kids Miss You' tour will see him perform live up and down the UK, giving British fans a great opportunity to see Harlow in the flesh. Read on for our complete guide to getting tickets.

Jack Harlow has announced a string of huge UK gigs set to take place this autumn.

The Kentucky-born rapper and songwriter gained global fame with his 2020 single WHATS POPPIN, which was hugely popular on TikTok. Since then he's released two albums — 2020's That's What They All Say and 2022's Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Unfortunately, both Harlow and Måneskin were forced to pull out of this weekend's Reading and Leeds Festival due to reported "scheduling conflicts" but this tour gives fans another chance to see Harlow live before the end of 2022.

Read on for our complete guide to when, where and how you can get tickets.

When is Jack Harlow's UK tour?

Harlow starts his UK tour in Birmingham on 2nd November 2022 before taking on London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Nottingham.

Here is a full list of UK tour dates, venues and ticket packages available:

2nd November 2022 — O2 Academy Birmingham

2nd November 2022 — O2 Academy Birmingham [early entry packages]

3rd November 2022 — OVO Arena, Wembley

3rd November 2022 — OVO Arena, Wembley [early entry packages]

4th November 2022 — O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

4th November 2022 — O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester [early entry packages]

6th November 2022 — O2 Academy Glasgow

6th November 2022 — O2 Academy Glasgow [early entry packages]

7th November 2022 — O2 Academy Leeds

7th November 2022 — O2 Academy Leeds [early entry packages]

8th November 2022 — Rock City, Nottingham

8th November 2022 — Rock City, Nottingham [early entry packages]

Jack Harlow 2022 UK tour: When do tickets go on sale?

O2 customers with access to O2 Priority can get their tickets to see Jack Harlow live today, with the presale having started at 9am on 23rd August.

There's a second Live Nation presale starting this morning (Wednesday 24th August) at 9am.

Finally, the general sale will begin on Thursday 25th August at 9am.

How to get tickets to Jack Harlow's 2022 UK tour

We'd recommend getting yourself onto the Ticketmaster site a few minutes before the sale that you are targeting begins, whether that's the presale or the general sale. This guarantees you a space in the queue and is worth doing, as we're expecting tickets for Jack Harlow's UK tour to be in high demand.

If this show is a must-see for you, it's worth taking the time to log in early for your tickets. Otherwise, going via other channels and buying resale tickets can mean you'll have to pay inflated prices for the same tickets.

