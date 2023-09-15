The 1975 adds extra London date to UK tour – here's how to get tickets today
Calling all rockers and robbers! The 1975 are back for the Still… At Their Very Best tour, which is coming to the UK next February. An extra date has just been added in London, so here's how to get tickets.
If you don’t splash out on something fun once in a while, then in the wise words of The 1975: it’s not living. So, if you’re looking for some happiness this week, why not book tickets to the band’s new concert tour, which is coming to the UK next year?
Known for their genre-hopping tunes, meaningful song lyrics, and the controversy of their lead singer, The 1975 will be bringing their distinct brand of music and stardom to venues across Europe this winter.
Last week the group announced they would be heading to the UK for five dates next February as part of the Still… At Their Very Best tour. Now, thanks to incredible demand, they've added an extra date at London's O2 Arena.
The 1975's now three nights at the O2 are set to be the band’s biggest European shows to date. However, they'll also be holding equally massive performances in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.
These concerts will signal the end of the campaign for Being Funny in a Foreign Language - the band’s fifth and latest studio album, which kicked off the At Their Very Best Tour across Europe earlier this year. After coming out in 2022, the album got The 1975 to UK No.1 for the fifth time in a row, and won them Best Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 BRIT Awards.
Now, they’re back to play again in the UK and tickets for the new date, and the whole tour, are on sale.
Buy The 1975 tickets at Ticketmaster
What is the new date and venue for The 1975 UK tour 2024?
They’re not going where nobody knows - in fact, quite the opposite. Next February, The 1975 will be rocking up at London's iconic O2 Arena for one of their biggest shows yet. Here's the details of the extra date:
- 20th Feb 2024 – London, The O2
There are still tickets available for the rest of the tour, so if you'd like to see the band in Manchester, Glasgow, or Birmingham – or maybe you want another night at the O2 – here's the rest of the dates:
- 9th Feb 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 12th Feb 2024 – London, The O2
- 13th Feb 2024 – London, The O2
- 18th Feb 2024 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 21st Feb 2024 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
How much do The 1975 tickets cost?
Ticket prices will vary depending on which venue you choose. For the O2, the base ticket price is around £60 and for Birmingham, tickets start at around £47.
How to get tickets to The 1975's extra UK tour date
Tickets for the new UK tour date go on sale today at 10am on Friday 15th September. There are still some tickets available, however, for the rest of the UK tour dates, so make sure you're quick if you want to grab a spot.
Buy The 1975 tickets at Ticketmaster
