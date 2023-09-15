Last week the group announced they would be heading to the UK for five dates next February as part of the Still… At Their Very Best tour. Now, thanks to incredible demand, they've added an extra date at London's O2 Arena.

The 1975's now three nights at the O2 are set to be the band’s biggest European shows to date. However, they'll also be holding equally massive performances in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

These concerts will signal the end of the campaign for Being Funny in a Foreign Language - the band’s fifth and latest studio album, which kicked off the At Their Very Best Tour across Europe earlier this year. After coming out in 2022, the album got The 1975 to UK No.1 for the fifth time in a row, and won them Best Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

Now, they’re back to play again in the UK and tickets for the new date, and the whole tour, are on sale.

Buy The 1975 tickets at Ticketmaster

They’re not going where nobody knows - in fact, quite the opposite. Next February, The 1975 will be rocking up at London's iconic O2 Arena for one of their biggest shows yet. Here's the details of the extra date:

20th Feb 2024 – London, The O2

There are still tickets available for the rest of the tour, so if you'd like to see the band in Manchester, Glasgow, or Birmingham – or maybe you want another night at the O2 – here's the rest of the dates:

How much do The 1975 tickets cost?

Ticket prices will vary depending on which venue you choose. For the O2, the base ticket price is around £60 and for Birmingham, tickets start at around £47.

Tickets for the new UK tour date go on sale today at 10am on Friday 15th September. There are still some tickets available, however, for the rest of the UK tour dates, so make sure you're quick if you want to grab a spot.

