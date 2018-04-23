The Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy

His Royal Highness was born at 11.01am in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London

The Duchess of Cambridge has today given birth to a baby boy – her third child and second son.

The royal baby was born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London at 11.01am, Kensington Palace has announced.

A statement read: “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lb 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Here’s everything we know so far…

Is the royal baby a boy or a girl?

It’s a boy!

How much does the baby weigh?

8lbs 7oz. That’s 3.8272kg for decimal enthusiasts.

Interestingly, that makes the unnamed new prince the heaviest of the Duchess of Cambridge’s children at birth weight. For completists here’s the stats:

Prince George 8lb 6oz (2013)

Princess Charlotte 8lb 3oz (2015)

Prince (unnamed) 8lb 7oz (2018)

How was the birth announced?

The age-old custom of placing a framed paper proclamation outside Buckingham Palace continues to be the ceremonial way of announcing a new Royal baby. However, in the modern age, the world’s media also receive an email press release and the Kensington Palace Twitter account puts out a celebratory tweet.

Here it is…

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

What is the baby’s name?

The name of the baby has yet to be announced.

The bookmakers are keen on the names Arthur, James, Jack, Albert and Phillip but we will have to wait to see what The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decide on.

Who delivered the baby?

Guy Thorpe-Beeston, the consultant obstetrician who was present at the birth of both Prince George (2013) and Princess Charlotte (2015), and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing oversaw the royal birth.

What number in line to the throne is the new prince?

The new baby is now the fifth in line to the British throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

What is the baby’s royal title?

The new royal baby will take the title HRH Prince of Cambridge.

Is this the first St George’s Day royal baby?

No, Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent was born on the same day in the same hospital in 1981.