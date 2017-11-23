Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Black Friday Smart Home deals – the best offers and discounts

Black Friday Smart Home deals – the best offers and discounts

Thinking of joining the smart home revolution? Here's your guide to the best deals on Echo, Google Home, Hive, Hue and more...

google home mini

How smart is your home? Probably not as smart as it could be considering the huge range of tech that is constantly arriving that hopes to connect our homes to the internet and ensure our lives are simpler and better.

Advertisement

From Amazon and Google’s smart speakers like Echo and Google Home to wi-fi connected thermostats and lights from Hive and Philips Hue, a great deal of this new technology has made its way into Black Friday deals across the internet.

We’ve been checking some of the biggest retailers, from Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World and Tesco to eBay, John Lewis AO and beyond to dig out some of the best deals that will make your home just that little bit smarter.

We’ll be updating this page throughout Black Friday so make sure you keep checking back to see the latest offers as they arrive…

Echo Plus —was £139.99, NOW £109.99 (save £30.00)

Amazon, TG

The all-new Amazon Echo 2nd generation was £89.99, NOW £69.99 (£20.00)

The Amazon Echo Dot was £49.99, NOW £34.99 (save  £15.00)

Up to 50% off selected smart heating products from Hive and Osram at Amazon

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water with Professional Installation was  £249.00, NOW £159.00 (save £90.00)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote- TV & Media Streamerwas £39.95, NOW £24.95 (save £15.00)

Google Home Smart Speaker – was £129, now £79 (save £50) 

Google Home Mini – was £49, now £34 (save £15) 

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch – was £349.95, now £246.99 (save £102.96)

Fitbit Alta – was £99.99, now £69.99 (save £30)

Advertisement

Nest Thermostat – was £219, now £199 (save £20) 

Tags

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Rare Disney Mickey Mouse cartoon discovered – in Herefordshire

imagenotavailable1

David Attenborough’s passion for birds of paradise: “one of the great wonders of the natural world”

imagenotavailable1

Never Mind the Buzzcocks cancelled after 18 years to “create space for new entertainment formats”

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who… is cooler – Matt Smith or the Doctor?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more