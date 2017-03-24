A tearful Sinead Tinker has told her auntie Beth that she's had a secret termination in scenes just broadcast on Coronation Street.

After bearing the brunt of Ken's rage about how she was ruining Daniel's life, pregnant Sinead decided to get an abortion.

The trouble was that - back on the Street - Daniel was searching in vain for his girlfriend and telling dad Ken that he loves her very much. Feeling guilty, Ken then admitted that he'd got things wrong where Sinead was concerned.

But it seems that Ken's realisation has come too late. With Beth having tracked her niece down to the clinic, Sinead has now revealed that she's gone ahead with the abortion.

So will Daniel discover all about what Sinead has done? Corrie fans won't have long to wait - the second episode in tonight's double bill will be broadcast at 8.30pm.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.