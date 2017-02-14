Love Island is going through some changes this year. Don’t worry, there’ll still be plenty of testosterone flying around the villa, and probably more controversial scenes of couples having sex on TV. PHEW.

But for the first time, Love Island will be going live. Sort of.

For the third series, returning presenter Caroline Flack will be flying back to the UK every week to host a new live studio show that promises a panel of different celebrity guests each week, a first reaction to the goings on in the villa and exclusive interviews with dumped islanders.

Last year, Flack did tell RadioTimes.com: “I wonder if we’re going to do more with it next year. Everyone was buzzing about it, it’s almost like it needs a spin-off show as everyone’s talking about it so much. It’d be nice to have a little show afterwards where they have a sort of discussion."

It looks like her wish has been granted. The former Strictly winner and X Factor host is also recently quoted by The Sun as saying she will be “on screen much more” this time round, while inimitable narrator Iain Stirling will also be returning.

Casting for the ITV2 series has already begun, and you can find out more about how to apply here.

The show has proved to be a big hit for the channel, with more than a million viewers regularly tuning in.

Amanda Stavri, commissioning editor for ITV Comedy and Entertainment, said:“Last year, Love Island became a real part of the national conversation and now, our new studio show will help feed our viewers’ appetite for more. If the twists and turns are anywhere near as fast paced as last year, it looks like Caroline and our studio guests will have plenty to talk about.”

Love Island series 3 will return to ITV2 this summer