Netflix has FINALLY introduced its new downloads service, meaning users can now watch a chunk of the service's programmes offline. Hooray! But which of your favourite dramas, comedies and films are actually available to download?

Well, we thought we'd be helpful and list the most popular content now available to store on your device. Scroll through for a look at all the best stuff to watch on the train, the plane or by the pool in Spain...

FILMS

45 Years

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Chaos

A Million Ways to Die in the West

A Royal Night Out

Absolutely Anything

An Education

Anger Management

Antz

Brooklyn

Cuban Fury

Chalet Girl

Chocolat

Django Unchained

Dirty Grandpa

Eat Pray Love

Ella Enchanted

Filth

Gnomeo & Juliet

Good Will Hunting

Hector

Hummingbird

Layer Cake

Limitless

Looper

Lucy

Mortdecai

Pineapple Express

Red

Remember Me

Serendipity

Sharknado

Sicario

Step Brothers

Testament of Youth

The Boxtrolls

The Decoy Bride

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1&2

The King’s Speech

The Krays

The Lobster

The Others

The Purge: Anarchy

The Riot Club

The Shawshank Redemption

The Spice Girls Movie

The Woman in Black

Total Recall

Twilight

Under the Skin

Van Helsing

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Welcome to the Punch

