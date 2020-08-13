Best TV shows to watch on Sky Box Sets right now

TV: there’s a lot of it these days. In fact, there’s so much to watch, it’s difficult to work out which series deserves your time. But that’s where Sky Box Sets comes in.

While streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime serve subscribers plenty of binge-able shows, some of the best and most critically-acclaimed series are to be found on Sky Box Sets, available to Sky customers online, On Demand and through the Sky Go app.

Which boxset should you crack open first? Here are our top picks.

Succession

Screen critics and viewers around the globe agree: Succession is one of the best TV shows on the planet right now. Nominated for a staggering 18 Emmys, the darkly comic drama from Jesse Armstrong is packed with pathos, sharp dialogue and cutting satire not to be missed.

The characters? Virtually all deeply unlikable members of the Roy family, a group seemingly modelled on the modern Murdoch media moguls. They’re headed by gruff patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), a billionaire who must pick his successor to his business empire.

With the drama ramping up after each minute, viewers are rewarded with rich returns by the end of each episode.

Watch Succession on Sky Box Sets

Chernobyl

Horrifying, heart-wrenching and quite simply one of the best dramas produced in recent years, Chernobyl dramatizes the 1986 Ukrainian nuclear disaster and its aftermath at the titular power station.

Visually-stunning as it is gripping, its mesmerising ensemble cast including Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson, Jessie Buckley and Paul Ritter guide viewers through the tragedy – and the incompetence and Soviet culture of denial that caused it. Truly unflinching and unforgettable TV.

Watch Chernobyl on Sky Box Sets

Game of Thrones

Sure, its eighth and final season divided fans and critics alike. But there’s no denying this fantasy epic – a story of seven warring kingdoms, based on the books by George RR Martin – was the world’s number one show for a reason. Not only does it create a fully-realised medieval world still unmatched in TV drama, but Thrones combines this with elegant storytelling and meticulously-plotted character arcs.

Throw in standout performances from the likes of Sean Bean, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey and you’ve got a show that will be fondly remembered for decades to come.

Watch Game of Thrones on Sky Box Sets

True Detective

On the face of it, it may look like just another anthology crime drama, each season following different detectives solving a heinous crime. But there’s nothing by-the-numbers about True Detective.

Alongside pitch-perfect scripts and stories spanning decades, its A-list cast serve up jaw-droppingly good performances – season one’s Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, in particular. Despite a misguided dramatic turn from Vince Vaughn (yes, that Vince Vaughn from Dodgeball) in season two, True Detective is nothing but an acting masterclass.

Watch True Detective on Sky Box Sets

The Sopranos

It’s hard to understate the importance of The Sopranos when it first aired in 1999. This expertly-crafted, well-acted character-led series showed what TV was capable of, turning the idiot box into an art form.

The late James Gandolfini undeniably played a huge part in this, his role as therapy-seeking New Jersey crime boss Anthony Soprano anchoring the drama’s moving and darkly comical tone. However, the writing is the real hero, gifting audiences sharp dialogue and thought-provoking, surprising and compelling storytelling simply not seen before or since.

Watch The Sopranos on Sky Box Sets

The Wire

Rightly touted as a masterpiece of TV storytelling by most critics, The Wire tells a multi-layered tale of crime from the perspectives of law-breakers and police in modern Baltimore. Each ambitious series unfolds slowly, opening up a screen novel for viewers that climaxes in some of the most nail-biting scenes ever aired. Matched with stellar performances from Idris Elba, Dominic West and Michael K Williams, all five seasons are a must-watch for any TV viewer.

Watch The Wire on Sky Box Sets

Dexter

We can pretty much all agree killers aren’t the nicest people. But what about a killer than only kills serial killers – could they ever be a good person? That’s the question posed by this crime drama that sees Michael C Hall play police blood splatter analyst by day and murderer of murderers by night. Compelling, elegant, yet unforgivingly campy at times, Dexter is both chillingly grotesque and darkly hilarious.

Watch Dexter on Sky Box Sets

VEEP

After satirising the inner workings of the British Government in The Thick of It, comedy-writer Armando Iannucci turned his attention across the pond to the political machinations of The White House for this sweary American adaptation. Veep follows former US senator Selina Mayer as she finds out becoming Vice President of the United States isn’t quite what she expected – and instead of trying to leave a legacy is instead caught up in political games.

Watch Veep on Sky Box Sets

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David’s post-Seinfeld success story, this long-running comedy series sees David once again tackle the minutiae of American daily social life. Hilariously meta and mostly improvised, David plays a fictionalised version of himself who routinely breaks social conventions, is often the victim of awkward misunderstandings and just can’t hide his annoyance of other people. The show’s many notable guest stars often play themselves too – look out for several of David’s old Seinfeld co-stars.

Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm on Sky Box Sets

Parks and Recreation

Created by The Office U.S. scribes Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, it’s no wonder that Parks and Rec went on to become one of the most widely acclaimed comedies on TV during its seven-season run. Following the comical misadventures of the Parks Department of a fictional Indiana town, the political satire was so good that it attracted a few real-life politician guest stars – including John McCain, Joe Biden and even Michelle Obama. Not to knock the regular cast, however – a who’s who of Hollywood, the show helped launch the careers of Chris Pratt, Amy Poehler, Aziz Anzari, Nick Offerman and Billy Eichner.

Watch Parks and Rec on Sky Box Sets

30 Rock

Another semi-autobiographical sitcom, comedy darling Tina Fey parodies the TV production process in this landmark comedy. Along with the likes of Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan, Fey stars as the wonderfully named Liz Lemon who must deal with arrogant bosses, unreliable actors and her own tumultuous personal life all while trying to make a successful TV show. Known for its manic pacing, heavy use of cutaway gags and high attention to detail, 30 Rock won widespread critical acclaim and several Emmys – and has one of the most satisfying finales in recent memory.

Watch 30 Rock on Sky Box Sets

Billions

Another stylish corporate drama, Billions takes the seemingly impenetrable world of insider trading and hedge funds and somehow turns it into several seasons of compelling drama. Based on real-life events, Billions follows U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) as he attempts to prosecute hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis), whose money-making tactics aren’t entirely legal. Often praised for its hyper-realistic portrayal of financial crime, Billions is for fans of crime drama and economics alike.

Watch Billions on Sky Box Sets

Save Me

Written by and starring The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James, this dark drama follows down-and-out Nelly who embarks on a tireless quest when his estranged daughter goes missing. Chock-full of British talent including Suranne Jones, Stephen Graham and Jason Flemyng, Save Me is a hidden gem in Sky’s schedules – we gave the latest series a five-star review.

Watch Save Me on Sky Box Sets

Fortitude

Ever wondered how crime is solved in the Arctic Circle? Well, wonder no more thanks to this British take on the Scandi-noir, which makes full use of its isolated Arctic setting to up the tension in this psychological thriller. When the tight-knit community of Fortitude experiences its first murder, police officers suspect each other, temperatures plummet and secrets are unveiled…

Watch Fortitude on Sky Box Sets

Kidding

Starring a perfectly-cast Jim Carrey, Kidding follows a beloved children’s television presenter who struggles to retain his sanity after a family tragedy. Featuring Carrey’s token manic humour – as television personality Mr. Pickles – but also allowing him to showcase his dramatic chops when Mr. Pickles’ family life implodes, Kidding pushes black comedy to its absolute limit.

Watch Kidding on Sky Box Sets

Boardwalk Empire

Directed by Martin Scorcese, starring Steve Buscemi and budgeted at $18million – and that’s just the first episode. Before Peaky Blinders came along, Boardwalk Empire proved that period gangster drama could work on the small screen – and did so in a big way. Through five acclaimed seasons, Buscemi’s Nucky Thomson schemed against mobsters and politicians alike, including a few real-life historical figures – look out for Stephen Graham’s Al Capone.

Watch Boardwalk Empire on Sky Box Sets

