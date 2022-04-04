A stacked field will battle for supremacy once again with the world's finest players all arriving in Georgia, USA for the highlight on the PGA Tour calendar.

The Masters 2022 has arrived with eager anticipation of the action to come in the most prestigious tournament in the world of golf at Augusta National.

Many of the usual names will be in hot contention for the title but as ever, expect obscure figures to carve their names into the history books with surprising rounds and valiant performances across the field.

Fans of the sport and casuals alike will come together for the showpiece event and there's plenty of live coverage on Sky Sports to soak up.

British fans won't be perturbed by the late finishes, but the setting sun in Georgia will provide a glorious end to the day for fans in the UK, particularly when the final round comes along.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when The Masters will take place in 2022.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is The Masters golf 2022?

The Masters 2022 gets under way this week, starting on Thursday 7th April 2022.

The four-day tournament will culminate with an inevitably climactic final round on Sunday 10th April 2022.

What time is The Masters golf 2022 in UK?

The Masters contenders will tee off starting from around 2pm UK time on Thursday and Friday.

Once many of the field have been cut, the weekend tee times start from around 3:15pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Where is The Masters 2022 being held?

The Masters 2022 is held in it usual glorious location at Augusta National in Georgia, USA.

Fans revel in the iconic scenery each year with stunning, tall pines and pristine flowerbeds adorning the fairways and greens throughout the course.

This is the 85th edition of The Masters with every edition held in the hallowed grounds in Augusta.

Who won The Masters last year in 2021?

Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama triumphed at Augusta National in 2021 with a dominant display in the third round nudging him into an unassailable lead.

He started well, striking a 69 and 71 to place him T6 at the cut. He was one-under during the 11th hole of the third round when the tournament was postponed due to poor weather conditions.

When Matsuyama resumed after a 77-minute break, he enjoyed a sublime run to go seven-under and rocket to the top of the leaderboard – 11-under – where he stayed for the entirety of the final day.

Will Zalatoris pushed hard but fell one shot short as Matsuyama finished on 10-under to the young American's nine-under.

Zalatoris' US compatriots Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth tied for T3 while Jon Rahm fired his way up to T5 with an impressive six-under on the final round.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.