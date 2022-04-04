The greatest spectacle in golf usually attracts millions of fans and casual viewers around the globe thanks to its mass appeal beyond just the regular die-hard fans of the game.

The Masters returns with fans across the world desperate to soak up every moment of the action live on TV.

Just short of 10 million Americans tuned in for the final day of the 2021 tournament with many more glued to their TV and device screens around the world as Hideki Matsuyama triumphed at Augusta National.

The tournament in 2022 promises more tense drama with a clutch of strong contenders all ready to battle it out with the inevitable shock superstars who will up their game for the showpiece event.

Jon Rahm is the pre-tournament favourite according to The Masters odds but Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler lead an impressive US contingent aiming to wrap their hands on the trophy by sunset on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch The Masters live on TV in 2022.

How to watch The Masters 2022 on TV

You can watch the tournament live on the Sky Sports Golf channel, which has become Sky Sports The Masters, and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £10 a month with no contract, if you don't already have a Sky Sports package.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Masters TV schedule

All UK time.

Thursday

From 2pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Friday

From 2pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Saturday

From 8pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Sunday

From 7pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Is the The Masters on BBC?

Unfortunately there will be no live coverage of The Masters on free-to-air platforms such as BBC.

However, there will be a nightly BBC highlights show rounding up all the action.

Check out our full guide to The Masters highlights (coming soon...) for dates, times and more.

