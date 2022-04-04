Golf stars from around the world have descended on Augusta National to duel for the biggest event in the sport, with a host of players fixing their eyes on the prize.

The Masters offers glory, prestige, an iconic trophy, the coveted green jacket and a handsome pay day for whoever goes all the way to claim the title.

Hideki Matsuyama triumphed in 2021 with an impressive third round setting him firmly on track to claim the title.

He picked up a huge cheque for his efforts last year and the prize money pot looks as mountainous as ever going into the 2022 edition.

Officials are yet to full confirm details of the prize purse on offer, though reports suggest totals will remain the same as in 2021 with $11.5 million to be split between the field.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on The Masters prize money to be won in 2022.

The Masters prize money 2022

To be confirmed.

The split of the prize money will shift depending on how many players tie in various positions across the field.

However, the eventual champion's prize money is locked in with a cool $2million on offer for the wearer of the green jacket come Sunday.

Check out the full prize money breakdown below:

$2,070,000 $1,242,000 $782,000 $552,000 $460,000 $414,000 $385,250 $356,500 $333,500 $310,500 $287,500 $264,500 $241,500 $218,500 $207,000 $195,500 $184,000 $172,500 $161,000 $149,500 $138,000 $128,800 $119,600 $110,400 $101,200 $92,000 $88,550 $85,100 $81,650 $78,200 $74,750 $71,300 $67,850 $64,975 $62,100 $59,225 $56,350 $54,050 $51,750 $49,450 $47,150 $44,850 $42,550 $40,250 $37,950 $35,650 $33,350 $31,510 $29,900 $28,980

