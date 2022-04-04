The Radio Times logo
The Masters prize money 2022: How much will golf players earn?

Your complete guide to The Masters prize money in 2022 including how much every player will earn for their performance at Augusta National.

The Masters prize money
Published: Monday, 4th April 2022 at 4:32 pm

The Masters offers glory, prestige, an iconic trophy, the coveted green jacket and a handsome pay day for whoever goes all the way to claim the title.

Golf stars from around the world have descended on Augusta National to duel for the biggest event in the sport, with a host of players fixing their eyes on the prize.

Hideki Matsuyama triumphed in 2021 with an impressive third round setting him firmly on track to claim the title.

He picked up a huge cheque for his efforts last year and the prize money pot looks as mountainous as ever going into the 2022 edition.

Officials are yet to full confirm details of the prize purse on offer, though reports suggest totals will remain the same as in 2021 with $11.5 million to be split between the field.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on The Masters prize money to be won in 2022.

The Masters prize money 2022

To be confirmed.

The split of the prize money will shift depending on how many players tie in various positions across the field.

However, the eventual champion's prize money is locked in with a cool $2million on offer for the wearer of the green jacket come Sunday.

Check out the full prize money breakdown below:

  1. $2,070,000
  2. $1,242,000
  3. $782,000
  4. $552,000
  5. $460,000
  6. $414,000
  7. $385,250
  8. $356,500
  9. $333,500
  10. $310,500
  11. $287,500
  12. $264,500
  13. $241,500
  14. $218,500
  15. $207,000
  16. $195,500
  17. $184,000
  18. $172,500
  19. $161,000
  20. $149,500
  21. $138,000
  22. $128,800
  23. $119,600
  24. $110,400
  25. $101,200
  26. $92,000
  27. $88,550
  28. $85,100
  29. $81,650
  30. $78,200
  31. $74,750
  32. $71,300
  33. $67,850
  34. $64,975
  35. $62,100
  36. $59,225
  37. $56,350
  38. $54,050
  39. $51,750
  40. $49,450
  41. $47,150
  42. $44,850
  43. $42,550
  44. $40,250
  45. $37,950
  46. $35,650
  47. $33,350
  48. $31,510
  49. $29,900
  50. $28,980

