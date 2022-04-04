Reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama faces a stern test if he is to cling onto his crown, with new world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, the deposed Jon Rahm and a cluster of US stars all baying for victory this week.

The Masters 2022 is here with a wide range of TV coverage options, including plenty of highlights to soak up on BBC across the tournament.

Tiger Woods is back in the fold aiming to upset the top order, while British trio Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey are among those who will represent the UK, as well as Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

Fans around the world will be tuning in to keep track of all the action across the four-day event, with live TV coverage in the UK coming from Sky Sports.

While the BBC can't bring any live broadcasts of the drama unfolding in Georgia, they do boast plenty of highlights so you can soak up all the big talking points on free-to-air TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch The Masters highlights on TV in 2022.

The Masters 2022 highlights on BBC

BBC Two will air a highlights show each night after every round.

The Masters Day 1 (Thursday) – First round highlights

Midnight and 8:30am on Friday – BBC Two

The Masters Day 2 (Friday) – Second round highlights

Midnight and 9am on Saturday – BBC Two

The Masters Day 3 (Saturday) – Third round highlights

Midnight and 7am on Sunday – BBC Two

The Masters Day 4 (Sunday) – Fourth round highlights

Midnight and 1pm on Monday – BBC Two

