There's a bristling front pack of superstars desperate to exert their dominance over the field, while a bunch of outsiders are hoping to produce the round of a lifetime and steal the show at Augusta National.

The Masters is the finest tournament in the world of golf with the finest players on the globe convening deep in the heart of Georgia to battle for the green jacket.

Reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama has failed to build on his stunning triumph last year, leaving the field wide open to seize the crown from him.

A range of former champions and rising stars will be eyeing up the trophy with interest ahead of the first tee off – but who will win The Masters 2022?

We take a look at a few of the most intriguing picks to become the next champion at The Masters, as well as rounding up the latest odds for the top 10 players riding into battle and other key names to look out for.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about The Masters odds in 2022.

Who will win The Masters in 2022?

Odds provided by bet365.

Brooks Koepka – 20/1

Koepka turns up to play when Koepka needs to turn up to play. While his record in smaller tournaments is less than stellar for such an elite talent, the American knows how to show up on the biggest stages.

The 31-year-old has four majors to his name, all won between 2017 and 2019. He may not have touched a trophy during the COVID era, but Koepka's record in the majors remains hot.

Granted he missed the cut in last year's Masters, but finished T2, T4 and T6 in the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open last year. Plus, he has landed in the top six in eight of his last 10 majors. He is a long price for a star with such consistency in the big events.

Jon Rahm – 11/1

The biggest strike against Rahm's name is the the pre-tournament favourite hasn't actually gone on to win The Masters since 2005.

Is there a valid, tangible link between the favourites tag and failure to deliver on their promise? Or is The Masters simply too close to call?

Rahm has finished inside the top nine on each of his last four visits to Augusta National for The Masters and landed in the top eight in all four majors in 2021, including a victory at the US Open. He is well-positioned to end the curse of the favourite tag.

Scottie Scheffler – 16/1

The Scottie Scheffler train is building up steam. He enters this tournament with less experience than many of the other top contenders – he has only featured at two previous editions of The Masters, finishing T19 and T18.

However, what he lacks in experience, he makes up for in sheer form. The 25-year-old has stormed to the very top of the rankings. The world No.1 has won three of the last five tournaments he has entered: The WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The Masters is a whole new challenge, one that will require Scheffler to hold his nerve with more cameras than ever before pointed directly at him. If he elevates his game to match rising expectations, he could be in for a special week.

The Masters 2022 odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for The Masters.

For all the latest golf odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Top 10:

Jon Rahm – 11/1 Justin Thomas – 12/1 Dustin Johnson – 16/1 Cameron Smith – 16/1 Scottie Scheffler – 16/1 Colin Morikawa – 18/1 Rory McIlroy – 20/1 Brooks Koepka – 20/1 Viktor Hovland – 20/1 Jordan Spieth – 20/1

Other:

Will Zalatoris (2021 runner-up) – 35/1

Bryson DeChambeau (maverick star) – 40/1

Hideki Matsuyama (2021 champion) – 40/1

Tiger Woods (legendary star) – 60/1

Tommy Fleetwood (British star) – 70/1

Justin Rose (British veteran) – 80/1

