Sir Andy Murray is leading the charge of Brits over the hurdles after reaching the third round following two impressive victories.

The US Open is well under way with British players littered throughout the draw as we approach the first weekend of the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

Jack Draper has coated himself in glory following a massive straight-sets victory over No.6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Unfortunately, Emma Raducanu is out of the tournament she won last year. The Brit sensation lost the opening match of her title defence meaning she will plunge more than 70 places in the world rankings when the updated list is published.

We'll keep tracking the progress of the remaining stars so you can support them all the way!

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about British players taking part at the US Open in 2022.

Which British players are still in US Open 2022?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approx. Subject to change.

Cameron Norrie

Next match: Joao Sousa (2nd round) at 6pm, Thursday 1st September.

Dan Evans

Next match: James Duckworth (2nd round) at 4pm, Thursday 1st September.

Jack Draper

Next match: [27] Karen Khachanov (3rd round) at TBD, Friday 2nd September

Andy Murray

Next match: Matteo Berrettini (3rd round) at TBD, Friday 2nd September

Eliminated British players at US Open 2022

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

Kyle Edmund

Status: Eliminated by [5] Casper Ruud (1st round)

Emma Raducanu

Status: Eliminated by Alize Cornet (1st round)

Harriet Dart

Status: Eliminated by Dalma Galfi (2nd round)

