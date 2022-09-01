US Open 2022 British players: Which Brits are still in?
Your complete guide to British players at the US Open in 2022.
The US Open is well under way with British players littered throughout the draw as we approach the first weekend of the tournament at Flushing Meadows.
Sir Andy Murray is leading the charge of Brits over the hurdles after reaching the third round following two impressive victories.
Jack Draper has coated himself in glory following a massive straight-sets victory over No.6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Unfortunately, Emma Raducanu is out of the tournament she won last year. The Brit sensation lost the opening match of her title defence meaning she will plunge more than 70 places in the world rankings when the updated list is published.
We'll keep tracking the progress of the remaining stars so you can support them all the way!
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about British players taking part at the US Open in 2022.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Which British players are still in US Open 2022?
Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approx. Subject to change.
Cameron Norrie
Next match: Joao Sousa (2nd round) at 6pm, Thursday 1st September.
Dan Evans
Next match: James Duckworth (2nd round) at 4pm, Thursday 1st September.
Jack Draper
Next match: [27] Karen Khachanov (3rd round) at TBD, Friday 2nd September
Andy Murray
Next match: Matteo Berrettini (3rd round) at TBD, Friday 2nd September
Eliminated British players at US Open 2022
Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.
Kyle Edmund
Status: Eliminated by [5] Casper Ruud (1st round)
Emma Raducanu
Status: Eliminated by Alize Cornet (1st round)
Harriet Dart
Status: Eliminated by Dalma Galfi (2nd round)
Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2022.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1