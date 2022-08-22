Emma Raducanu's journey at last year's tournament saw her become the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam tournament and her experience will have widened eyes ahead of this year's edition.

The US Open qualifiers begin this week in the build-up to the final Grand Slam of the calendar year in 2022.

The British women's No.1 faces a pivotal spell in her career. Of her 2756 points going into the US Open, 2500 were collected from her victory in New York last year. A first round defeat would see her points wiped off the board and she stands to plunge from world No.11 to as low as No.85.

Raducanu has experienced a mixed year on the WTA Tour having failed to fully capitalise on her smooth entry into every big tournament on the calendar. However, she defeated Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati last week to demonstrate she has form on hard courts.

Fans across the world will be excited to see the US Open rumble into life, and they can get a sneak peek at major talents who could cause an upset when the qualifiers begin this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the US Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the US Open 2022?

US Open qualifiers begin on Tuesday 23rd August 2022 and run until Friday 26th August.

The full tournament kicks off on Monday 29th August 2022.

The men's and women's tournaments will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 11th September 2022.

How to watch and live stream US Open 2022 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

US Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (2000 points)

Round of 128: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th August

Round of 64: Wednesday 31st August – Thursday 1st September

Round of 32: Friday 2nd – Saturday 3rd September

Round of 16: Sunday 4th – Monday 5th September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 6th – Wednesday 7th September

Semi-finals: Friday 9th September

Final: Sunday 11th September

WTA Women's Singles (2000 points)

Round of 128: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th August

Round of 64: Wednesday 31st August – Thursday 1st September

Round of 32: Friday 2nd – Saturday 3rd September

Round of 16: Sunday 4th – Monday 5th September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 6th – Wednesday 7th September

Semi-finals: Thursday 8th September

Final: Saturday 10th September

Where is the US Open 2022 held?

The US Open will once again be hosted at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Arthur Ashe Stadium is the main show court and can hold 23,771 fans inside, while the Louis Armstrong Stadium isn't far behind with a 14,000-seat capacity.

The tournament has been held at Flushing Meadows since 1978 and continues to be one of the most hotly-anticipated events on the sporting calendar.

