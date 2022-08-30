As usual, the tournament is being held on the outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, also known as Flushing Meadows.

The US Open is now in full swing, with Brits including Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and of course, Andy Murray, vying to make it through to the very end and lift the Grand Slam trophy.

Murray has already made a strong start, winning his first round match on Monday against Argentine player and 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets.

It was a convincing victory, yet Murray said in a post-match interview that the three set match "felt like five sets to me, it was tricky conditions, very humid and hot".

He added that he was "happy with the way [he] got through that one" and admitted that Cerundolo has had a "brilliant year", so he knew he had to pull off a strong performance.

Murray can celebrate his victory today, but tomorrow he will be right back at it in his second round match. Can he go all the way this year?

Read on for everything you need to know about Andy Murray's next match at this year's US Open and how you can watch it.

What time is Andy Murray playing at the US Open?

Andy Murray plays his next match at the US Open 2022 on Wednesday 31st August 2022, although an exact time for the match has yet to be confirmed.

Check out more details on Murray's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Andy Murray next match

Second round

Wednesday 31st August 2022 – time TBC

Andy Murray v Emilio Nava

Andy Murray results

First round

Monday 29th August 2022

Andy Murray 7-5 6-3 6-3 Francisco Cerundolo

How to watch Andy Murray at the US Open

All the action from this year's US Open is being streamed on Amazon Prime Video, with all of the thrills, spills and elite tennis available at your fingertips on the platform.

You can get a 30-day free trial of Prime Video, which not only allows you to watch the matches but also all of the streamer's other content available to Prime members, such as hit sports shows Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, plus a host of Premier League matches. After the trial, a subscription then costs £8.99 a month.

