Men's No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev is up against Stefan Kozlov as he aims to make the most of Novak Djokovic's absence from the tournament.

The US Open begins in earnest on Monday with a host of top encounters from Arthur Ashe Stadium right through to the smaller courts at Flushing Meadows.

Nick Kyrgios' appeal has clearly risen since his Wimbledon final appearance. He is the seeded star in the primetime final match slot on Arthur Ashe this Monday.

Before Kyrgios, Serena Williams will take part in an emotional match that could be her final send-off after she announced she would be retiring from tennis in the coming weeks.

Her prodigious pretender to the US women's throne, Coco Gauff, is also on the main show court as she hopes to wow the crowds in New York.

RadioTimes.com brings you the US Open 2022 order of play for today.

US Open 2022 schedule: Order of play

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Monday 29th August

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From 5pm

[1] Daniil Medvedev v Stefan Kozlov (USA)

[12] Coco Gauff (USA) v Qualifier

[PR] Serena Williams (USA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

From 4pm

[24] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) v Andy Murray (GBR)

[7] Simona Halep (ROU) v Qualifier

[20] Madison Keys (USA) v Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

[4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Qualifier

[14] Leylah Fernandez (USA) v Océane Dodin (FRA)

Grandstand

From 4pm

[3] Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Tatjana Maria (GER)

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) v Harmony Tan (FRA)

[6] Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v Qualifier

[10] Taylor Fritz (USA) v Qualifier

Court 17

[17] Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Qualifier

[13] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) v Qualifier

[12] Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) v Dominic Thiem (AUT)

[2] Anett Kontaveit (EST) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

Court 4

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Qualifier

[15] Beatriz Haddad Maia (USA) v Ana Konjuh (CRO)

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

[PR] Nadia Podoroska (ARG) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)

Court 5

[16] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v J J Wolf (USA)

[PR] Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v Qualifier

[5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Madison Brengle (USA)

[31] Shelby Rogers (USA) v Arantxa Rus (NED)

Court 6

Tim Van Rijthoven (NED) v Qualifier

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Anna Bondar (HUN)

Daria Saville (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Court 7

John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [PR] Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Liudmila Samsonova v Qualifier

Court 8

[18] Veronika Kudermetova vs Donna Vekic (CRO)

Pablo Andujar (ESP) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

[21] Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED) v qualifier

Court 9

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

Tamara Zidansek (CLO) v [WC] Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Magdalena Frech (POL) v Rebecca Marino (CAN)

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Court 10

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

[WC] Ben Shelton (USA) v Qualifier

[23] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v Qualifier

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v Qualifier

Court 11

[29] Tommy Paul (USA) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Maryna Zanevska (BEL) v [WC] Coco Vandeweghe (USA)

[27] Martina Trevisan (ITA) v [PR] Evgeniya Rodina

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Jordan Thompson (AUT)

Court 12

[29] Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v [WC] Eleana Yu (USA)

[5] Casper Ruud (NOR) v [PR] Kyle Edmund (GBR)

[10] Daria Kasatkina v Harriet Dart (GBR)

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Court 13

Ann Li (USA) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL)

[31] Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) v qualifier

[27] Karen Khachanov v Denis Kudla (USA)

[30] Jil Teichmann (SUI) v Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Court 14

Anna Kalinskaya (USA) v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

[30] Maxime Cressy (USA) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Cristian Garin (CHI) v Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) v Qualifier

Court 15

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) v Quentin Halys (FRA)

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Diane Parry (FRA) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)

Aljaz Bedene (SLO) v Pedro Cachin (ARG)

