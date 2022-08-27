US Open 2022 tennis schedule: Order of play today (Monday 29th August)
We round up the full US Open 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Monday 29th August.
The US Open begins in earnest on Monday with a host of top encounters from Arthur Ashe Stadium right through to the smaller courts at Flushing Meadows.
Men's No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev is up against Stefan Kozlov as he aims to make the most of Novak Djokovic's absence from the tournament.
Nick Kyrgios' appeal has clearly risen since his Wimbledon final appearance. He is the seeded star in the primetime final match slot on Arthur Ashe this Monday.
Before Kyrgios, Serena Williams will take part in an emotional match that could be her final send-off after she announced she would be retiring from tennis in the coming weeks.
Her prodigious pretender to the US women's throne, Coco Gauff, is also on the main show court as she hopes to wow the crowds in New York.
RadioTimes.com brings you the US Open 2022 order of play for today.
US Open 2022 schedule: Order of play
All UK time. Singles matches only.
Monday 29th August
Arthur Ashe Stadium
From 5pm
[1] Daniil Medvedev v Stefan Kozlov (USA)
[12] Coco Gauff (USA) v Qualifier
[PR] Serena Williams (USA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)
[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
From 4pm
[24] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) v Andy Murray (GBR)
[7] Simona Halep (ROU) v Qualifier
[20] Madison Keys (USA) v Dayana Yastremska (UKR)
[4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Qualifier
[14] Leylah Fernandez (USA) v Océane Dodin (FRA)
Grandstand
From 4pm
[3] Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Tatjana Maria (GER)
Bianca Andreescu (CAN) v Harmony Tan (FRA)
[6] Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v Qualifier
[10] Taylor Fritz (USA) v Qualifier
Court 17
[17] Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Qualifier
[13] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) v Qualifier
[12] Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) v Dominic Thiem (AUT)
[2] Anett Kontaveit (EST) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)
Court 4
Sebastian Korda (USA) v Qualifier
[15] Beatriz Haddad Maia (USA) v Ana Konjuh (CRO)
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) v Alex Molcan (SVK)
[PR] Nadia Podoroska (ARG) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)
Court 5
[16] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v J J Wolf (USA)
[PR] Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v Qualifier
[5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Madison Brengle (USA)
[31] Shelby Rogers (USA) v Arantxa Rus (NED)
Court 6
Tim Van Rijthoven (NED) v Qualifier
Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Anna Bondar (HUN)
Daria Saville (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) v Ugo Humbert (FRA)
Court 7
John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)
[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [PR] Karolina Muchova (CZE)
Liudmila Samsonova v Qualifier
Court 8
[18] Veronika Kudermetova vs Donna Vekic (CRO)
Pablo Andujar (ESP) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
[21] Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED) v qualifier
Court 9
Kamil Majchrzak (POL) v Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)
Tamara Zidansek (CLO) v [WC] Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)
Magdalena Frech (POL) v Rebecca Marino (CAN)
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Jack Draper (GBR)
Court 10
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
[WC] Ben Shelton (USA) v Qualifier
[23] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v Qualifier
Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v Qualifier
Court 11
[29] Tommy Paul (USA) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)
Maryna Zanevska (BEL) v [WC] Coco Vandeweghe (USA)
[27] Martina Trevisan (ITA) v [PR] Evgeniya Rodina
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Jordan Thompson (AUT)
Court 12
[29] Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v [WC] Eleana Yu (USA)
[5] Casper Ruud (NOR) v [PR] Kyle Edmund (GBR)
[10] Daria Kasatkina v Harriet Dart (GBR)
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)
Court 13
Ann Li (USA) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL)
[31] Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) v qualifier
[27] Karen Khachanov v Denis Kudla (USA)
[30] Jil Teichmann (SUI) v Zhang Shuai (CHN)
Court 14
Anna Kalinskaya (USA) v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)
[30] Maxime Cressy (USA) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
Cristian Garin (CHI) v Jiri Lehecka (CZE)
Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) v Qualifier
Court 15
Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) v Quentin Halys (FRA)
Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)
Diane Parry (FRA) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)
Aljaz Bedene (SLO) v Pedro Cachin (ARG)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1