Williams looked to be in good form as she comfortably beat her Montenegrin opponent Danka Kovinić in straight sets, booking her place in the second round of the tournament – where she will face a much trickier challenge.

Serena Williams has made no secret of her plans to "evolve away" from tennis after this year's ongoing US Open – but based on her first-round display, the sporting legend shows no signs of bowing out with a whimper.

That challenge comes in the form of Estonian player Anett Kontaveit, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world and easily beat Romanian player Jaqueline Cristian in the previous round.

It won't be easy for Williams, but with so much at stake in what looks set to be her final run at a Grand Slam, it would be a brave pundit to rule her out of making it through to the third round.

In a sparkling professional career that has spanned an incredible 27 years, Williams has won an astonishing 23 singles Grand Slam titles, including six at Flushing Meadows. That's just one short of the all-time record of 24 held by Margaret Court, meaning she has one last chance to equal that haul.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Serena Williams's next match, including what time she's playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

US Open 2022 schedule: Today's order of play

What time is Serena Williams playing at the US Open?

After enjoying a relatively straightforward win in her first-round match against Montenegrin player Danka Kovinić, Williams will be back in action on Wednesday 31st August – with an official start time not yet confirmed for her second-round clash.

Check out more details on Williams's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Serena Williams next match

Second round

Wednesday 31st August 2022 – time TBC

Serena Williams v Anett Kontaveit [2]

Serena Williams results

First round

Monday 29th August 2022

Serena Williams 6-3 6-3 Danka Kovinić

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Serena Williams at the US Open

The entire tournament is being broadcast by Amazon Prime Video – which has exclusive rights to several of the biggest tennis competitions throughout the year.

If you don't want to pay for the subscription, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next-day delivery on thousands of items, as well as access to the full Amazon Prime Video library.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.