The French Open seeded list has been confirmed with elite players aiming to live up to their ranking at Roland-Garros.

Advertisement

A total of 32 men and 32 women have been handed seeded status, with reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek ranked as top seeds in the men's and women's singles tournaments respectively.

Djokovic is being tailed by Australian Open 2024 champion Jannik Sinner and Wimbledon 2023 winner Carlos Alcaraz, who will be determined to make the most of this competition.

Swiatek boasts a dominant lead at the top of the WTA Rankings, though she will face stern opposition from Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina in the chasing pack.

Rafael Nadal has qualified for the men's tournament with a protected ranking, though this does not count towards a seeded place, meaning he will face top contenders early on.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the French Open 2024.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

French Open 2024 seeded players (Men)

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Alexander Zverev
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Andrey Rublev
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Hubert Hurkacz
  9. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Alex de Minaur
  12. Taylor Fritz
  13. Holger Rune
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Ben Shelton
  16. Nicolas Jarry
  17. Ugo Humbert
  18. Karen Khachanov
  19. Alexander Bublik
  20. Sebastian Baez
  21. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  22. Adrian Mannarino
  23. Francisco Cerundolo
  24. Alejandro Tabilo
  25. Frances Tiafoe
  26. Tallon Griekspoor
  27. Sebastian Korda
  28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
  29. Arthur Fils
  30. Lorenzo Musetti
  31. Mariano Navone
  32. Cam Norrie

French Open 2024 seeded players (Women)

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Elena Rybakina
  5. Marketa Vondrousova
  6. Maria Sakkari
  7. Qinwen Zheng
  8. Ons Jabeur
  9. Jelena Ostapenko
  10. Daria Kasatkina
  11. Danielle Collins
  12. Jasmine Paolini
  13. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  14. Madison Keys
  15. Elina Svitolina
  16. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  17. Liudmila Samsonova
  18. Marta Kostyuk
  19. Victoria Azarenka
  20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  21. Carolina Garcia
  22. Emma Navarro
  23. Anna Kalinskaya
  24. Barbora Krejcikova
  25. Elise Mertens
  26. Katie Boulter
  27. Linda Noskova
  28. Sorana Cirstea
  29. Veronika Kudermetova
  30. Dayana Yastremska
  31. Leylah Fernandez
  32. Katerina Siniakova
Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement