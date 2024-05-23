Djokovic is being tailed by Australian Open 2024 champion Jannik Sinner and Wimbledon 2023 winner Carlos Alcaraz, who will be determined to make the most of this competition.

Swiatek boasts a dominant lead at the top of the WTA Rankings, though she will face stern opposition from Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina in the chasing pack.

Rafael Nadal has qualified for the men's tournament with a protected ranking, though this does not count towards a seeded place, meaning he will face top contenders early on.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the French Open 2024.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

French Open 2024 seeded players (Men)

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

French Open 2024 seeded players (Women)

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Elena Rybakina Marketa Vondrousova Maria Sakkari Qinwen Zheng Ons Jabeur Jelena Ostapenko Daria Kasatkina Danielle Collins Jasmine Paolini Beatriz Haddad Maia Madison Keys Elina Svitolina Ekaterina Alexandrova Liudmila Samsonova Marta Kostyuk Victoria Azarenka Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Carolina Garcia Emma Navarro Anna Kalinskaya Barbora Krejcikova Elise Mertens Katie Boulter Linda Noskova Sorana Cirstea Veronika Kudermetova Dayana Yastremska Leylah Fernandez Katerina Siniakova

