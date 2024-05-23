Katie Boulter is the highest-seeded British player across the men's and women's tournaments, at No. 26, with Cam Norrie scraping in at No.32 and Dan Evans falling away from contention.

Norrie remains the British men's No. 1 but while his ranking is in decline, Jack Draper is on the rise and narrowly missed a seeded place in this tournament.

Andy Murray will feature in the French Open once again, though Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the tournament to work on her fitness ahead of Wimbledon.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of British players involved in the French Open 2024.

We'll update this page regularly throughout the tournament to bring you all the latest developments so you can track the progress of all the Brits.

Which British players are at the French Open 2024?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approximate, subject to change. All UK time.

Andy Murray (Unseeded)

Status: Plays Stan Wawrinka in Round 1 (Sun 26th May)

Cam Norrie (No.32, British No.1)

Status: Plays Pavel Kotov in Round 1 (Sun 26th May)

Dan Evans (Unseeded)

Status: Plays Holger Rune [13] in Round 1 (Sun 26th May)

Harriet Dart (Unseeded)

Status: Plays Linda Noskova [27] in Round 1 (Sun 26th May)

Jack Draper (Unseeded)

Status: Plays qualifier in Round 1 (Mon 27th May)

Katie Boulter (No.26, British No.1)

Status: Plays Paula Badosa in Round 1 (Sun 26th May)

Eliminated British players at the French Open 2024

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

Billy Harris (Qualifier)

Status: Eliminated in qualifying

Heather Watson (Qualifier)

Status: Eliminated in qualifying

Jan Choinski (Qualifier)

Status: Eliminated in qualifying

Jodie Burrage (Unseeded)

Status: Withdrawn

Lily Miyazaki (Qualifier)

Status: Eliminated in qualifying

Oliver Crawford (Qualifier)

Status: Eliminated in qualifying

Ryan Peniston (Qualifier)

Status: Eliminated in qualifying

