Eyebrows were raised when Dominic Thiem, who is climbing back into form following a long injury lay-off, missed out on a wildcard space. He will be a star attraction during the qualifiers.

World No. 1 pair Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek won their respective tournaments last year at Roland-Garros.

They remain the favourites to defend their title, though Djokovic has plenty of competition in the shape of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and the King of Clay himself, Rafael Nadal, who is fit and raring to play.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Sunday 26th May 2024 and runs until the men's final on Sunday 9th June 2024.

Play begins from around 11am UK time each day.

Qualifying takes place from Monday 20th May until Friday 24th May.

How to watch and live stream French Open 2024 in the UK

The French Open 2024 will be shown live on Eurosport and the action is also available to stream live on discovery+ Standard. Qualifying will be broadcast live on discovery+.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the French Open and Olympic Games.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport, including everything available on discovery+ Standard, plus TNT Sports, which offers Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

