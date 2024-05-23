French Open 2024 prize money round by round: How much will players earn?
French Open prize money has been confirmed for 2024 with some major winnings up for grabs across the men's, women's and doubles.
The French Open is about prestige, glory, lifting an iconic trophy and, let's face it, lining your wallet with a hefty payday.
A grand total of €53.5 million will be distributed throughout the field at the end of the tournament.
This marks a significant 7.8 per cent rise from last season's totals, with the winner's share lifted from a very healthy €2.3m to €2.4m.
Men's and women's singles players will receive equal pay for their performances in the tournament, while doubles players receive a lucrative pay-out for going deep into the event.
Reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek each received €2.3m for their efforts in 2023 and will be determined to return with a strong display in 2024.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the confirmed French Open prize money figures for the tournament in 2024.
French Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player.
- Winner: €2,400,000
- Runner-up: €1,200,000
- Semi-finals: €650,000
- Quarter-finals: €415,000
- Round 4: €250,000
- Round 3: €158,000
- Round 2: €110,000
- Round 1: €73,000
French Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Winner: €590,000
- Runner-up: €295,000
- Semi-finals: €148,000
- Quarter-finals: €80,000
- Round 3: €43,500
- Round 2: €27,500
- Round 1: €17,500
