This marks a significant 7.8 per cent rise from last season's totals, with the winner's share lifted from a very healthy €2.3m to €2.4m.

Men's and women's singles players will receive equal pay for their performances in the tournament, while doubles players receive a lucrative pay-out for going deep into the event.

Reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek each received €2.3m for their efforts in 2023 and will be determined to return with a strong display in 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the confirmed French Open prize money figures for the tournament in 2024.

French Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner: €2,400,000

Runner-up: €1,200,000

Semi-finals: €650,000

Quarter-finals: €415,000

Round 4: €250,000

Round 3: €158,000

Round 2: €110,000

Round 1: €73,000

French Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winner: €590,000

Runner-up: €295,000

Semi-finals: €148,000

Quarter-finals: €80,000

Round 3: €43,500

Round 2: €27,500

Round 1: €17,500

