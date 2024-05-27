She stands to lose all of her 2,000 points for winning here last year, meaning a shock early exit could see the gap close considerably.

However, if Swiatek can fight her way through to another final, she can enjoy a relatively pressure-free summer at the summit.

Based on her recent clay form, it is hard to see beyond Swiatek defending her crown. She won the Madrid Open and Italian Open with back-to-back final victories over her closest rival, Aryna Sabalenka, sending an ominous signal to the chasing pack in the process.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the French Open 2024 women's final, including date, time and TV information.

When is the French Open 2024 women's final?

The French Open women's final will take place on Saturday 8th June 2024.

What time is the French Open 2024 women's final?

The French Open women's final will start at 3pm UK time.

How to watch the French Open 2024 women's final

Coverage of the French Open 2024 women's final will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the French Open 2024.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Who won the French Open last year?

Iga Swiatek won the French Open in 2023 after she defeated Karolina Muchova in the final.

Swiatek triumphed 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a relatively comfortable victory despite being taken to a third set.

Muchova defeated Sabalenka in the semi-finals, while the remaining three players in the top five failed to go beyond the third round. They have plenty to gain in 2024.

