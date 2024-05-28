Of course, the Serbian star is more than capable of defending his crown in Paris and remains one of the hot favourites to lift the trophy.

Watch the French Open on Eurosport, discovery+ Standard or discovery+ Premium including TNT Sports

However, a shock early defeat would open the door for the snarling chasing pack, containing the two other reigning Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, to pounce.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the French Open 2024 men's final, including date, time and TV information.

More like this

Read more: French Open TV coverage | French Open prize money | French Open seeded players | French Open British players

When is the French Open 2024 men's final?

The French Open men's final will take place on Sunday 9th June 2024.

What time is the French Open 2024 men's final?

The French Open men's final will start at 3pm UK time.

How to watch the French Open 2024 men's final

Coverage of the French Open 2024 men's final will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the French Open 2024.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Who won the French Open last year?

Novak Djokovic won the French Open 2023 after defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Djokovic claimed the opening set 7-6 after a 7-1 demolition in the tiebreaker, before clinching the second and third 6-3 and 7-5 respectively.

The Serbian star was actually ranked No. 3 seed for the event. He defeated No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals, while N0. 2 Daniil Medvedev lost in the first round.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.