He reached the final in 2016, and made four other semi-final appearances, but is likely to retire without hoisting the trophy high, barring an unexpected burst through the pack.

The 37-year-old has fended off questions about his future in the game for several years now, but his career really does appear to be reaching its end in 2024.

In March this year, he told reporters at the Indian Wells Masters: "I'm planning on finishing in the summer. I don't know what more I'm supposed to say."

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to Andy Murray's matches at the French Open 2024.

When does Andy Murray play next at the French Open 2024?

Andy Murray's next match is against Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the French Open 2024.

They will face each other on Sunday 26th May 2024 at approximately 7:15pm UK time.

Andy Murray results (French Open 2024)

All UK time.

First Round – 7:15pm, Sunday 26th May

Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka

