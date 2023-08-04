Wales coach Warren Gatland has opted for an inexperienced side against England, with Jac Morgan captaining the side for the first time.

Henry Thomas is also included and is among five players who could win their first cap. Thomas starts on the bench but is not unfamiliar with international rugby after previous winning seven caps for rivals England. His last came in 2014, and because of World Rugby's new eligibility rules he was able to switch to Wales - which he qualifies for through his father.

Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Webb and Justin Tipuric were all in the Six Nations squad but have since retired from the international game, despite being included in the World Cup training squad.

Wales are not completely without experience, though, as Leigh Halfpenny lines up to win his 100th cap.

For England, Steve Borthwick names a strong team including Freddie Steward, Max Malins and Joe Cokanasiga. Owen Farrell is not included in the matchday 23, with Marcus Smith starting at 10 and George Ford named on the bench.

With Farrell not included, Ellis Genge is named as captain. Tom Pearson wins his first cap with Theo Dan and Tom Willis due to receive their debuts from the bench.

When is Wales v England?

Wales v England will take place on Saturday 5th August 2022.

The game takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v England will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Wales v England on?

Wales v England will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream Wales v England online

Wales v England will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Wales squad – team news

Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Max Llewellyn, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Keiron Assiratti, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Jac Morgan (capt), Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Ben Carter, Taine Plumtree, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Mason Grady

England squad – team news

Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Guy Porter, Joe Cokanasiga; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Ellis Genge (capt), Jamie Blamire, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam, Tom Pearson, Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Jonny Hill, Tom Willis, Jack van Poortvliet, George Ford, Henry Slade

