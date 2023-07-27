Reigning champions South Africa are among the nations in action and available to watch live this summer, while the home nations will challenge one another in a series of warm-up showdowns.

England finished runners-up in 2019 and have undergone major surgery since that tournament with new coach Steve Borthwick hoping to make an impact at the first time of asking.

Host nation France are the resounding favourites to go all the way in the Rugby World Cup this year, while New Zealand have rebuilt their form and will head to Europe in good nick.

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know below about how to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up matches including the full Summer Internationals fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up matches 2023 on TV and live stream

All matches featuring teams involved in the Six Nations will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video throughout the summer.

That means every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales game will be shown live online.

New Zealand v Australia will be shown live on Sky Sports though broadcast details for the remaining two matches, both featuring South Africa, remain uncertain.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on TV

All UK times.

Week 1

Saturday 29th July 2023

Scotland v Italy (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Week 2

Saturday 5th August 2023

New Zealand v Australia (3:35am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Scotland v France (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v England (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Italy (8:00pm) Amazon Prime Video

Argentina v South Africa (11:10pm) TBC

Week 3

Saturday 12th August 2023

England v Wales (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Scotland (8:05pm) Amazon Prime Video

Week 4

Saturday 19th August 2023

Wales v South Africa (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v England (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Romania (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Fiji (8:05pm) Amazon Prime Video

Week 5

Friday 25th August 2023

New Zealand v South Africa (7:30pm) TBC

Saturday 26th August 2023

England v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Japan (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Georgia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Samoa (7:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 27th August 2023

France v Australia (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

