Coach Cheika had fighting talk after the showdown as well, saying: "We can't wait to play the rematch, because the group is in a very good physical and mental moment."

The win for South Africa meant they finished as Rugby Championship runners-up, behind New Zealand, and they will be looking to build on that ahead of the World Cup start in September.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has named Bongi Mbonambi as the captain for Saturday's match. It will be the first time the experienced hooker, who will win his 60th cap against Argentina, has skippered the side.

Nienaber, who will step down as the Springboks head coach after the World Cup, said: “This is going to be a massive physical battle and there will be a lot of pressure on the players mentally and physically, which is exactly the type of situation we would like to see them in as we enter our World Cup warm-up games.”

When is Argentina v South Africa?

Argentina v South Africa will take place on Saturday 5th August 2022.

The game takes place at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires.

What time is kick-off?

Argentina v South Africa will kick off at 8:10pm.

What TV channel is Argentina v South Africa on?

Argentina v South Africa will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

You can add individual Sky Sports channels for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

How to live stream Argentina v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Argentina squad – team news

Not yet announced.

South Africa squad – team news

Damian Willemse; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi (capt), Thomas du Toit, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 2

Saturday 5th August 2023

New Zealand v Australia (3:35am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Scotland v France (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v England (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Italy (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Argentina v South Africa (8:10pm) Sky Sports Action

