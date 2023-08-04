Captain and scrum-half Antoine Dupont is not named in the matchday 23, with Fabien Galthié opting for Baptiste Couilloud at nine and full-back Brice Dulin as skipper. Romain Ntamack also sits this one out with Matthieu Jalibert at 10 and Antoine Hastoy as fly-half cover on the bench.

Paul Willemse, who missed France's last Six Nations match against Wales through injury, is named on the bench.

Scotland, meanwhile, have made 13 changes to the team that beat Italy last weekend, and have named a strong side.

Finn Russell is back at 10 and will captain the team, which also includes Duhan van der Merwe, Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu. The likes of Hamish Watson and Pierre Schoeman return in the forward pack.

The difference in experience between the teams could see Scotland head into the match as favourites, especially after running a full-strength French team close in the Six Nations. Scotland lost 32-21 to Les Bleus in February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v France on TV and online.

When is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will take place on Saturday 5th August 2022.

The game takes place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v France will kick off at 3:15pm.

Check out all the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches coming up with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v France on?

Scotland v France will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out all the details below.

How to live stream Scotland v France online

Scotland v France will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial now and soak up some of the finest rugby players in the world.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Scotland squad – team news

Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell (capt), Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith

France squad – team news

Brice Dulin; Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Émilien Gailleton, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier; Matthieu Jalibert, Baptiste Couilloud; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Pierre Bourgarit, Demba Bamba, Cameron Woki, Bastien Chalureau, Paul Boudehent, Sekou Macalou, Yoan Tanga

More like this

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Paul Willemse, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Antoine Hastoy, Arthur Vincent

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 2

Saturday 5th August 2023

New Zealand v Australia (3:35am) Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Scotland v France (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v England (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Italy (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Argentina v South Africa (8:10pm) Sky Sports Action

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.