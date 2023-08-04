"It's not just rugby that sinks, the country sinks. The whole economy goes down. The prime minister is there with his fingers crossed hoping the All Blacks win because he knows the economy will drop if they lose."

But Ian Foster's side did not see the economy sink at all with the All Blacks thumping the Wallabies 38-7. New Zealand have had less hype around them heading towards the World Cup after some disappointing results in 2022 but after winning every Rugby Championship match, they have tails wagging once more. Foster, though, wants to continue the quietened press.

"Maybe if you guys could dampen some of your headlines, that'd be good," Foster said to the press after beating Australia. "We could keep under the radar for a little bit longer. What other people think is kind of irrelevant to us. We're trying to build something that gets us where we want to be."

They will be aiming to take another step forward against Australia in Dunedin.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v Australia on TV and online.

When is New Zealand v Australia?

New Zealand v Australia will take place on Saturday 5th August 2022.

The game takes place at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

What time is kick-off?

New Zealand v Australia will kick off at 3:35am in the UK.

Check out all the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches coming up with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is New Zealand v Australia on?

New Zealand v Australia will be shown live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

You can add individual Sky Sports channels for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v Australia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

New Zealand squad – team news

Will Jordan; Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga'anuku; Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Rettalick, Samuel Whitelock, Samipeni Finau, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson. Aaron Smith, Rchie Mo'unga, Dallas McLeod

Australia squad – team news

Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Korobete; Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott (capt); Angus Bell, David Porecki, Pone Fa'amausili, Nick Frost, Richie Arnold, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese

