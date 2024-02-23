They actually led at half-time against England at Twickenham, but their failure to adapt led to their eventual demise.

Ireland are hitting another level after their World Cup disappointment, blitzing both France and Ireland, and will likely put on another dominant display this weekend.

Sam Costelow returns to Welsh squad after the Scarlets fly-half picked up a neck injury in round one versus Scotland. George North is set to become only the third Welsh player to reach 120 caps.

Ireland have yet to confirm their side, but both Caelan Doris and Hugo Keenan face fitness tests ahead of the Wales clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Wales on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland v Wales will take place on Saturday 24th February 2024.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What time is Ireland v Wales kick-off?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v Wales on?

Ireland v Wales will be shown live on ITV1 from 1:25pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Wales online

Ireland v Wales will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ireland v Wales key player to watch

Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

The hooker already has three tries in two games so far this Six Nations, and you’d back him to add a few more by the time the tournament is done.

His try-scoring efforts aside, the Welsh lineout woes have returned, and you’d expect Andy Farrell to take full advantage of that fact. Sheehan will no doubt get plenty of throw-ins, and plenty of hands on the ball in the Irish maul.

Ireland v Wales prediction

It may be a closer match than many expect if Wales can somehow blend their second half against Scotland and their first against England, but Ireland are operating on a different level right now.

A clinical job against the French was followed up by a painless win over Italy. It’s unlikely that Warren Gatland’s side will throw anything at them that they won’t be able to handle as Ireland clinch their third victory.

Prediction: IRELAND WIN

