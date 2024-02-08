Who is Travis Kelce? Meet Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end superstar
Travis Kelce is a headline magnet on and off the field.
If you hadn't heard of Travis Kelce prior to 2023, you probably have now.
The NFL superstar was already a household name across the US for his sporting achievements with the Kansas City Chiefs – and wild celebrations after two Super Bowl victories.
However, Kelce has exploded to global stardom following his relationship with megastar musician Taylor Swift.
Nobody saw the NFL x 'Swifties' mania coming, but the Chiefs clinching a place in the Super Bowl has turned the situation nuclear - with the nation's newest power couple set to receive as much press as the Greatest Show on Turf itself.
RadioTimes.com brings you the lowdown on Travis Kelce's stats, achievements and more.
Who is Travis Kelce?
Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is a key offensive player for his team.
Tight ends can stand at either end of the offensive line, who form a line in front of the quarterback to protect him.
They are generally deployed between the offensive line and the wide receivers, who make runs for the quarterback to throw the ball to.
This means tight ends must be versatile. Sometimes they will be called upon to act defensively and block players coming at them, while on other occasions they will burst forward and make plays to receive the ball and score touchdowns.
Kelce has remained with the Kansas City Chiefs since being drafted by the organisation in 2013.
His older brother, Jason Kelce, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and is expected to retire from the NFL during this off-season. However, reports suggest he may be ready to renege on his initial intentions.
The Kelce brothers' mother, Donna Kelce, attracted widespread attention and love from fans ahead of last year's Super Bowl... between the Chiefs and Eagles, with each of her sons on opposing teams. She wore a half-half jersey in both colours.
Of course, in more recent times, Kelce has dominated the headlines for his ongoing relationship with Taylor Swift, causing massive hysteria over her appearances at NFL games throughout the campaign.
Travis Kelce age and height
Travis Kelce is 34 years old. He was born on 5th October 1989.
He is 6ft 5ins (1.96m) and weighs approximately 250lb (113kg).
Travis Kelce career and honours
High school
- Cleveland Heights High School, Ohio
College
- University of Cincinnati (2008-2012)
NFL Draft 2013
- Round 3 – Pick 63
NFL
- Kansas City Chiefs (2013-present)
Honours
- Super Bowl champion x2 (LIV, LVII)
- Pro Bowl x9 (2015-2023)
- NFL 2010s All-Decade Team
Travis Kelce stats this season
Regular season
- 15/17 games played
- 93 receptions
- 984 receiving yards
- 5 touchdowns
Playoffs
- 3/3 games played
- 23 receptions
- 262 receiving yards
- 3 touchdowns
