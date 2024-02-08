On Saturday 10th February, Swift will be performing at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, and as per reports, if she were to leave from Haneda Airport, the superstar could make it to Vegas the night before the Super Bowl.

Even the Embassy of Japan in the US has assured fans that if Swift were to depart Tokyo in the evening after the concert, "she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins".

This is certainly positive for Swifties tuning into the Super Bowl, and it seems a lot of them will be making sure they catch the star in the crowds watching on, if she does attend.

More like this

New research conducted by streaming service NOW has revealed a huge increase in Brits' interest in the NFL, especially when it comes to Taylor Swift fans.

Over half (51 per cent) of respondents who identified as a Swiftie said they would be more likely to watch the Super Bowl this year in comparison to last year.

Fans hold large pictures of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the study, almost two in five (38 per cent) respondents said they are planning to watch this year's Super Bowl, with over one fifth (22 per cent) noting that the main reason they will tune into game is because they hope to catch a glimpse of Swift supporting Travis Kelce.

Sky Sports NFL analyst Phoebe Schecter said of the data: "It's great that the sport I love is growing in the UK. You can feel that passion in the participation at grassroots levels in flag football and full contact, as well as the audience figures and interaction on social media.

"Not to mention the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift factor that brings added interest and glamour. There are multiple ways fans can enjoy the action on TV, online and radio now, and that exposure will see the sport reach an even wider audience."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.