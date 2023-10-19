United States Grand Prix 2023 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the United States Grand Prix 2023 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The United States Grand Prix will be teeming with fans once more as the Formula 1 carnival rolls into town across the Atlantic.
Austin will be the second of three US-based races in 2023, a testament to the massive growth in popularity of the sport across the pond.
Miami was staged earlier in the season, while a glitzy trip to Las Vegas awaits before the chequered flag comes down on the campaign.
Max Verstappen will be determined not to show any complacency in the final few races, as he aims to break the all-time points total record.
Red Bull teammates Sergio Pérez will be keen to lock down second place in the driver standings, but that is not a given yet.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the United States Grand Prix.
Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4
United States Grand Prix date
The United States Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 22nd October 2023.
Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.
United States Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 8pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
United States Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 20th October
From 6pm on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 6:30pm
United States Grand Prix qualifying time
Friday 20th October
From 9:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 10pm
United States Grand Prix sprint time
Saturday 21st October
From 6pm on Sky Sports F1
Sprint Shootout – 6:30pm
Sprint – 11pm
United States Grand Prix race time
Sunday 22nd October
From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Race – 8pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the United States Grand Prix on TV
The United States Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream United States Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.