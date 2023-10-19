Miami was staged earlier in the season, while a glitzy trip to Las Vegas awaits before the chequered flag comes down on the campaign.

Max Verstappen will be determined not to show any complacency in the final few races, as he aims to break the all-time points total record.

Red Bull teammates Sergio Pérez will be keen to lock down second place in the driver standings, but that is not a given yet.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the United States Grand Prix.

The United States Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

United States Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 8pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

United States Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 20th October

From 6pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

United States Grand Prix qualifying time

Friday 20th October

From 9:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 10pm

United States Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 21st October

From 6pm on Sky Sports F1

Sprint Shootout – 6:30pm

Sprint – 11pm

United States Grand Prix race time

Sunday 22nd October

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 8pm

How to watch the United States Grand Prix on TV

The United States Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream United States Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

