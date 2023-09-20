Fans will be speculating about when and where the flying Dutchman could achieve the inevitable, and we're on hand to help.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when Max Verstappen could win the F1 world title in 2023.

When can Max Verstappen win the F1 title?

Max Verstappen cannot win the 2023 Formula 1 world title at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen's first non-podium finish of the season in Singapore means he could no longer repeat last season's title-winning heroics at Suzuka.

The Dutchman could win the F1 world title at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday 8th October, if results fall his way as explained below.

F1 title permutations

Four drivers could mathematically still win the F1 title in 2023: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

That said, if Verstappen finishes in the points in Suzuka, Hamilton and Alonso are likely to be officially eliminated from the running.

Should Hamilton and Alonso fail to outscore Verstappen by 15 and 25 points respectively in the Japanese Grand Prix, they're out of the hunt.

If Verstappen wins the Japanese Grand Prix with the fastest lap and Pérez fails to record any points, Verstappen could win the title in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

If Verstappen wins the Japanese Grand Prix and Pérez comes second, Verstappen would need to outscore Pérez by 21 points across the Qatar race weekend to be crowned king.

Essentially, if Verstappen finishes ahead of Pérez in Japan, the gap between them will determine the size of Verstappen's task in Qatar.

