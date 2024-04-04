Carlos Sainz – who had undergone surgery to remove his appendix just 12 days prior to the race – claimed sweet victory in Melbourne. He will be determined to shop-window himself in races to come, as he will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the campaign.

The pace of the Ferrari was evident prior to Verstappen's misfortune, leading to fresh hopes that a genuine title battle could break out in 2024.

Japan is likely to be make-or-break for those hopes. A dominant return to action from Verstappen would render Melbourne a false alarm, while another wobble would strengthen Ferrari's hand further still.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Japanese Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th April 2024.

The race begins at 6am UK time.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV

The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream the Japanese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Japanese Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 5th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 3:30am

Practice 2 – 7am

Saturday 6th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 3:30am

Qualifying – 7am

Sunday 7th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

