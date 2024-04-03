Japanese Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Japanese Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
Anticipation is high and rising for the Japanese Grand Prix after the first glimmers of a true contest broke out during the last outing on the calendar.
Max Verstappen's brake failure – and subsequent fire – gifted the opportunity to Ferrari to capitalise. And they did. Outgoing driver Carlos Sainz cruised home to clinch the top step on the podium, while Charles Leclerc finished in second.
Of course, the Red Bull isn't going to implode on a weekly basis, though this scenario will feature heavily on the wish lists of several teams in the chasing pack, but Ferrari certainly gave the Constructors' Championships an uncomfortable weekend.
Sainz challenged Verstappen in the early stages of the race prior to the incident, while Sergio Pérez was fended off by the flying Ferrari duo, suggesting this season could have more life in it than we all expected.
The Japanese Grand Prix will be a good opportunity to determine whether Ferrari's pace will be enough to mount a credible title challenge, or whether it was simply a bad day at the office for Verstappen and co.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Japanese Grand Prix date
The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th April 2024 in UK time.
Japanese Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 6am UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Japanese Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 5th April
Practice 1 – 3:30am
Practice 2 – 7am
Saturday 6th April
Practice 3 – 3:30am
Japanese Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 6th April
Qualifying – 7am
Japanese Grand Prix race time
Sunday 7th April
Race – 6am
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV
The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream the Japanese Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
