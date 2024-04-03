Of course, the Red Bull isn't going to implode on a weekly basis, though this scenario will feature heavily on the wish lists of several teams in the chasing pack, but Ferrari certainly gave the Constructors' Championships an uncomfortable weekend.

Sainz challenged Verstappen in the early stages of the race prior to the incident, while Sergio Pérez was fended off by the flying Ferrari duo, suggesting this season could have more life in it than we all expected.

The Japanese Grand Prix will be a good opportunity to determine whether Ferrari's pace will be enough to mount a credible title challenge, or whether it was simply a bad day at the office for Verstappen and co.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 7th April 2024 in UK time.

Japanese Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 6am UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Japanese Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 5th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 3:30am

Practice 2 – 7am

Saturday 6th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 3:30am

Japanese Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 6th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 7am

Japanese Grand Prix race time

Sunday 7th April

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV

The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream the Japanese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

