Verstappen is bearing down on a third successive world title and is the overwhelming favourite to dominate on home soil, but there's still plenty of unpredictability to savour behind him.

Five drivers have earned a podium place in the last three races, none of them Fernando Alonso or George Russell.

Sergio Pérez has been sucked into a battle with the chasing pack behind him, with Lewis Hamilton recording second and third prior to the break.

McLaren star Lando Norris is the real dark horse as we enter the second half of the season. Upgrades to his car have propelled him into a pair of consecutive second-place finishes in the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

He – and teammate Oscar Piastri – will hope McLaren have applied another layer of polish to their operation as they jostle for position with the elite.

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 27th August 2023.

The race begins at 2pm, a traditional post-lunchtime slot for British fans.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Dutch Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Dutch Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 25th August

From 11am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 26th August

From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

From 1pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 27th August

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

