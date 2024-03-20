Verstappen has clinched each of the opening two races in the Middle East without breaking a sweat.

Behind him, Ferrari have shown glimpses of serious pace, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton look set for a tasty duel throughout the campaign before the latter moves to Ferrari in 2025.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th March 2024 in UK time.

Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.

Australian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 4am UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Australian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 22nd March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1:30am

Practice 2 – 5am

Saturday 23rd March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 1:30am

Australian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 23rd March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 5am

Australian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 24th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 4am

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV

The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream Australian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

