Australian Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Australian Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Australian Grand Prix will mark the first Sunday race of the season, but European-based fans must set those alarms early to catch it.
The opening battles of the season have offered little to suggest Max Verstappen can be halted, though the jostling pack behind the Red Bull megastar look set to bear the weight of entertaining fans in 2024.
Verstappen has clinched each of the opening two races in the Middle East without breaking a sweat.
Behind him, Ferrari have shown glimpses of serious pace, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton look set for a tasty duel throughout the campaign before the latter moves to Ferrari in 2025.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.
Australian Grand Prix date
The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th March 2024 in UK time.
Australian Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 4am UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Australian Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 22nd March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 1:30am
Practice 2 – 5am
Saturday 23rd March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 1:30am
Australian Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 23rd March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 5am
Australian Grand Prix race time
Sunday 24th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 4am
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV
The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream Australian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
