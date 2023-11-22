Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.
The Formula 1 season draws to a close this weekend, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set to offer drivers and constructors one final chance to top up their points tallies for the season.
Max Verstappen effectively rendered the title battle null within a few weeks of the season's first race, while Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez wrapped up P2 with a strong showing in Las Vegas last weekend.
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has secured third in the driver standings, while Spanish duo Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are locked on 200 points apiece, in fourth and fifth place respectively, in one of the key battles to watch this weekend.
Another intriguing battle will pit the ailing Mercedes team against a resurgent Ferrari for second place in the constructor championship.
Mercedes sit on 392 points, four points ahead of Ferrari, with millions of dollars' worth of prize money and potential sponsorship earnings up for grabs this weekend as teams ponder development for 2024.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.
When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 26th November 2023.
The race begins at 1pm UK time, meaning a classic lunchtime race for British fans.
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 24th November
From 9am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 9:30am
Practice 2 – 1pm
Saturday 25th November
From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 10:30am
Qualifying – 2pm
Sunday 26th November
From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1
Race – 1pm
