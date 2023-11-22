Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has secured third in the driver standings, while Spanish duo Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are locked on 200 points apiece, in fourth and fifth place respectively, in one of the key battles to watch this weekend.

Another intriguing battle will pit the ailing Mercedes team against a resurgent Ferrari for second place in the constructor championship.

Mercedes sit on 392 points, four points ahead of Ferrari, with millions of dollars' worth of prize money and potential sponsorship earnings up for grabs this weekend as teams ponder development for 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 26th November 2023.

The race begins at 1pm UK time, meaning a classic lunchtime race for British fans.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 24th November

From 9am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 9:30am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 25th November

From 10:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 26th November

From 11:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.