What channel is Wales v Belarus World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales continue their quest for qualification with two final World Cup qualifiers on TV, starting with a showdown against Belarus.

Robert Page’s men sit third in Group E, level on points with the Czech Republic with an inferior goal difference but with a game in hand.

The Czechs only have one match left to play, against Estonia, while Wales face Belarus for their game in hand and the daunting task of Belgium to wrap up.

That sets up a fascinating final week, with Wales knowing that they must beat Belarus and score a few goals in the process to give themselves a strong chance without relying too heavily on the Belgium encounter.

The likelihood is that they will still need to dig deep against the Belgians. Four points from these two games would settle it for Wales regardless of the Czechs’ results.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Belarus on TV and online.

When is Wales v Belarus on TV?

Wales v Belarus will take place on Saturday 13th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Belarus will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Wales v Belarus on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

You can also tune in to Welsh-language channel S4C for live coverage.

How to live stream Wales v Belarus online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wales v Belarus team news

Wales predicted XI: TBC

Belarus predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Wales v Belarus odds

Our prediction: Wales v Belarus

Wales have a big opportunity that they simply must take this weekend. They need to open the taps against Belarus and record a big win.

Ideally, a 3-0 victory would give them a superior goal difference to the Czech Republic going into the final round of games, but Wales have only found the net eight times in six games so far.

Belarus are there for the taking, but it all comes down to how clinical and brave Wales are feeling on the night as to whether they make their game in hand really count. It’s going to be a nervy week for the Welsh.

Our prediction: Wales 2-0 Belarus (9/2 at bet365).

