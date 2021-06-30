What channel is Ukraine v England Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England are just two games away from their first major final since 1966 – but let’s not get carried away just yet. After the Three Lions beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday, fans watched on to see who Gareth Southgate’s men would face in the quarters-finals.

Ukraine earned a stoppage-time winner in extra time to overcome Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park and book an unlikely last-eight clash with England in Rome.

And Southgate will not be taking things lightly here. While there has been clamour to see more attacking intent from the team over their four Euro 2020 fixtures so far, there’s no denying defensive solidity has formed the bedrock of this outfit.

Johan Pickford is yet to concede and the midfield is being well marshalled by Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice. With Raheem Sterling leading the scoring and Harry Kane finally in on the goals, England fans are right to be optimistic.

But Ukraine pose a threat themselves – even if their sole win in 90 minutes so far was a 2-1 result against North Macedonia. With the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuck in their arsenal, they cannot be overlooked.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ukraine v England on TV and online.

When is Ukraine v England on TV?

Ukraine v England will take place on Saturday 3rd July 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Ukraine v England will kick off at 8pm.

Knockout stage matches will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Ukraine v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Ukraine v England online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Ukraine v England team news

Ukraine: Artem Besedin may not be fit to feature here after suffering a horrendous tackle on Tuesday that saw Sweden’s Marcus Danielson sent off.

Ukraine should again line up in a 3-5-2 formation, where wing-backs Oleksandr Karavayev and Oleksandr Zinchenko drop back to help the defence. Yarmolenko should start up front with Yaremchuk.

England: No fresh injuries or suspensions has England looking good heading into Saturday’s game. Southgate could opt to rest one of Rice or Phillips and bring Jordan Henderson back into the XI, while Raheem Sterling is all-but assured to start up top again alongside Harry Kane.

Whether Jack Grealish starts from the off in place of Bukayo Saka remains to be seen but there is a clamour for the Aston Villa playmaker to get the nod. Southgate could also look at Mason Mount or Phil Foden to bolster his attacking arsenal, while Jadon Sancho has earned just six minutes of game time so far this tournament.

Ukraine v England odds

Our prediction: Ukraine v England

England are defending as a solid unit right now and that is aided by the cover Phillips and Rice bring. However, Southgate may sense this is the time to bring Foden or Mount back in, rest one of his midfield starters, and look to be more attack-minded.

If this does happen Grealish will be hoping his performance off the bench against Germany earns him the nod. Yet regardless of how Southgate lines up, England are firm favourites in Rome.

Ukraine pose a threat in the likes of Zinchenko and Yarmolenko but defensively they could struggle to match England’s firepower. It may be a slow, steady game but the Three Lions should get the job done.

Our prediction: Ukraine 0-2 England (11/2 at bet365)

