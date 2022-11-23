The Swiss enjoyed a strong qualification campaign as they beat Euro 2020 winners Italy to top spot and were on a three-game winning streak before suffering a surprise 2-0 defeat to Ghana in a recent friendly.

Switzerland face Cameroon for the first time in history as they kick off their bid to advance from the group stage for the third World Cup in a row.

Cameroon are back in the World Cup having missed the last tournament in Russia and will look to former Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to win the midfield battle against Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka.

The Indomitable Lions have enjoyed a decent year to date, finishing third at the Africa Cup of Nations before beating Algeria over two legs to punch their ticket to Qatar, but will be doing well to reach the last 16 having failed to progress from the group stage in six of their seven World Cup appearances.

When is Switzerland v Cameroon?

Switzerland v Cameroon will take place on Thursday 24th November 2022.

Switzerland v Cameroon kick-off time

Switzerland v Cameroon will kick off at 10am.

What TV channel is Switzerland v Cameroon on?

Switzerland v Cameroon will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 9am.

How to live stream Switzerland v Cameroon online

You can also live stream the Switzerland v Cameroon game online via the ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Switzerland v Cameroon referee

The referee for Switzerland v Cameroon has been confirmed as Facundo Tello of Argentina.

Switzerland v Cameroon team news

Switzerland predicted line-up: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Cameroon predicted line-up: Onana; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Gouet, Anguissa; Ngamaleu, Choupo-Moting, Ekambi; Aboubakar

Switzerland v Cameroon odds

Switzerland v Cameroon prediction

A potentially scrappy match between two low-scoring teams who will both be eager to avoid defeat as they will probably be playing for second place in Group G behind Brazil.

The midfield battle could prove key in terms of controlling the game but neither team is blessed with creativity in the engine room.

Cameroon will look to Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Vincent Aboubakar for a moment of magic while Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri is always good value for a goal at a major tournament.

Our prediction: Switzerland 1-1 Cameroon (6/1 at bet365)

