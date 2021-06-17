What channel is Spain v Poland Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Spain and Poland head into the second of their Euro 2020 fixtures both looking to secure their first win of the tournament.

Spain were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Sweden in their opener, despite having 86 per cent possession and creating 17 shots.

Meanwhile, Poland suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Slovakia in their first game as Robert Lewandowski failed to find the back of the net.

Paulo Sousa’s men will know they can’t finish in the top two if they are defeated by the Euro 2012 champions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Poland on TV and online.

When is Spain v Poland on TV?

Spain v Poland will take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Spain v Poland will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Spain v Poland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Spain v Poland online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Spain v Poland team news

Spain: Luis Enrique is expected to start with the same 4-3-3 formation he deployed against Sweden.

Unai Simon keeps his place ahead of David de Gea in goal, while Alvaro Morata leads the line.

Poland: Grzegorz Krychowiak will miss the game through suspension after being sent off against Slovakia.

Przemysław Frankowski and Jakub Moder are both potential options to start in midfield in his place.

Spain v Poland odds

Our prediction: Spain v Poland

Manager Enrique will have been pleased with Spain’s stats against Sweden, but he’ll want those chances converted into goals against Poland.

Koke and Rodri’s creativity in Spain’s midfield will cause problems for Poland’s defence and the away side won’t want to find themselves behind early on with Spanish fans in attendance.

Lewandowski will undoubtedly cause problems, but he doesn’t get the same level of service he’s used to at Bayern Munich, and will need to create his own chances if he’s to trouble Spain’s backline.

Our prediction: Spain 2-0 Poland (11/2 at bet365)

