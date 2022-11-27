Son Heung-min's team were involved in a stalemate with Uruguay in their opener, while the Black Stars are playing catch-up in Group H after being on the wrong side of a five-goal thriller against Portugal.

South Korea and Ghana will be hunting their first win at this World Cup when they face off on Monday afternoon.

South Korea superstar Son - forced to wear a face mask after fracturing his eye socket before heading to Qatar - will hope to make his mark after failing to fire in the first round of matches.

He will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Ghana's leaky defence as soft goals proved to be the undoing for Otto Addo's team against Portugal.

Ghana have the added pressure of knowing that defeat means they will be packing their bags for home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Korea v Ghana on TV and online.

When is South Korea v Ghana?

South Korea v Ghana will take place on Monday 28th November 2022.

South Korea v Ghana kick-off time

South Korea v Ghana will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is South Korea v Ghana on?

South Korea v Ghana will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 12:45pm.

How to live stream South Korea v Ghana online

You can also live stream the South Korea v Ghana game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

South Korea v Ghana radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

South Korea v Ghana referee

The referee for South Korea v Ghana is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

South Korea v Ghana team news

South Korea predicted line-up: S Kim; M H Kim, M Kim, Y Kim, J Kim; Jung, I Hwang; Na, Lee, Son; U J Hwang

Ghana predicted line-up: Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Salisu, Rahman; Partey, Kudus, Abdul Samed; A Ayew, Williams

South Korea v Ghana odds

South Korea v Ghana prediction

A real contrast of styles means this should be an end-to-end contest. South Korea will be invited to play on the front foot but could prove vulnerable to Ghana's counter-attacking threat.

The Black Stars' loss of first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on the eve of the tournament was noticeable against Portugal as replacement Lawrence Ati-Zigi failed to inspire confidence in his defence and that is a concern.

In a game that both teams really need to win, a high-scoring draw is probably on the cards.

Our prediction: South Korea 2-2 Ghana (18/1 at bet365)

