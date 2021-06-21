What channel is Slovakia v Spain Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Few could have predicted Spain still needing to qualify for the knockout stages going into the last round of group stage Euro 2020 fixtures but that’s exactly the position the Euro 2012 champions find themselves in.

Advertisement

Spain sit third in Group E ahead of their match with Slovakia in Seville, having drawn their first two matches.

Spain will progress as group winners if they beat Slovakia and group leaders Sweden lose to Poland in the other match.

Slovakia will claim a place in the top two if they beat Spain, or if they draw and Sweden avoid defeat against Poland.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slovakia v Spain on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is Slovakia v Spain on TV?

Slovakia v Spain will take place on Wednesday 23rd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Slovakia v Spain will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Slovakia v Spain on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament, with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Slovakia v Spain online

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Slovakia v Spain team news

Slovakia: Defender Denis Vavro remains in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus and will miss the match.

Ivan Schranz is expected to miss out through injury once again.

Spain: Sergio Busquets is back in full training and available for selection after overcoming coronavirus prior to the start of the tournament.

Luis Enrique could revert back to starting Ferran Torres after his replacement, Gerard Moreno, missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Poland.

Slovakia v Spain odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Slovakia (14/1) Draw (11/2) Spain (1/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Slovakia v Spain

Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign to date has been underwhelming, to say the least, with scoring a real issue – Alvaro Morata has netted their only goal so far.

Their midfield will need to step up and provide the service the former Chelsea striker needs if they are to break down Slovakia and, in front of a Seville crowd, they will not be short of motivation.

Slovakia’s defeat by Sweden last time out was their first in 2021, ending a six-match unbeaten run, and they’ll still fancy their chances against a Spain side who are yet to get going.

Our prediction: Slovakia 1-2 Spain (10/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.