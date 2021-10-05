What channel is Scotland v Israel World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland are sitting in a strong position going into their next batch of World Cup qualifiers on TV this week with Israel up next.

The Scots are second in Group F, seven points adrift of a dominant Denmark but four points ahead of fourth-placed Austria.

That leaves Scotland and Israel in second and third respectively with one point between them and a huge encounter up next at Hampden Park.

Victory for Scotland would solidify their position in second with a four-point gap and just three games to go. Steve Clarke will ensure his men are well aware of how critical this match is.

Israel were hammered 5-0 by Denmark last time out but dished out two routs of their own in a 4-0 victory over Faroe Islands and a shock 5-2 win over Austria during the last break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Israel on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Israel on TV?

Scotland v Israel will take place on Saturday 9th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Israel will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Israel on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Scotland v Israel online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Scotland v Israel team news

Scotland predicted XI: TBC

Israel predicted XI: TBC

Scotland v Israel odds

bet365 odds: Scotland (9/10) Draw (23/10) Israel (16/5).*

Our prediction: Scotland v Israel

Scotland’s World Cup dreams could take a huge stride towards becoming a reality this weekend. A victory would put them in prime position to progress.

Clarke’s men are not the most entertaining around, but they are a tough nut to crack. They have conceded just five goals in the campaign so far, less than half of every other team – aside from Denmark – in Group F.

A clean sheet of any description would be a superb result for Scotland here, it would ensure they remain in the driving seat, but a victory would show some ambition.

Our prediction: Scotland 1-0 Israel (5/1 at bet365).

